Police investigating homicide in Newton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) – Newton Police says its investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on a sidewalk.

In a statement on social media, Newton PD said officers found the man injured in the 300 block of SE 4th Street. The first report was called to dispatch Dec. 31 at 10:27 p.m.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. It was not immediately revealed was the victim’s injuries were.

Witnesses provided a suspect description. A suspect was found on foot in the area and taken into custody.

HPD has not provided names of the victim or suspect to KSN, but it says the suspect acted alone, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is on-going.