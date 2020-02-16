Police investigating report of shooting in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating reports of a shooting in southwest Wichita early Sunday morning, dispatchers confirm.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor says police are on-scene of a possible shooting in the 1700 block of South Glenn. He said the first report came out around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

As of 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the supervisor could not confirm whether anyone was injured in the possible shooting, nor any circumstances surrounding the reports.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. We expect a briefing from Wichita police at some point this morning.

We’ll provide the latest verified details on Kansas Today Weekend.