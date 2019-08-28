Police: Lack of witness and victim cooperation hindering some investigations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After a shooting victim and other witnesses refused to cooperate with Wichita Police during an investigation, officers are speaking out about the effects of not sharing what you know about crimes.

On Tuesday (Aug. 27) night, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot after police said several men forced themselves into her and her 29-year-old boyfriend’s apartment. Investigators said one of the men fired a shot, hitting the pregnant woman in the arm.

The difficult part for officers during this investigation is lack of cooperation.

“The involved individuals have not shared all of the facts that have occurred,” said Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Investigators consider this crime serious and want to catch who is responsible for the shooting.

“It’s an incident where a lady got shot,” said Captain Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “It’s serious.”

Police do not know if the crime is gang or drug-related and they’re working to find out more information.

“Lack of cooperation we get from either the victim or the witnesses hampers how we can do our investigation and who’s responsible for the crime,” said Capt. Allred.

Allred said everyone has their own reason for not wanting to give officers information. Some people refuse to go with officers for questioning at the police station, others may have criminal backgrounds or fear retaliation.

“Why wouldn’t somebody want to cooperate if they’ve been shot, stabbed or something serious?” said Capt. Allred.

Allred said withholding information could lead to another crime, lesser charges in the case or an unsolved case.

“You never know if these individuals will do it to somebody else and we want to be able to stop it,” said Allred.

Investigators said that although there are some people who won’t cooperate, there are many citizens who help them in cases.

Wichita Police continue to work in the community to build relationships with the public so that people don’t fear speaking to officers.

Capt. Allred said there are many ways you can get information to detectives other than talking to them at a crime scene.

Allred said detectives can even set up public locations to meet you so that you don’t fear being see talking with an officer.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or call the Wichita Police Department to speak with a detective.

Allred said detectives can even set up public locations to meet you so that you don’t fear being see talking with an officer.