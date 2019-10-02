Police look for a man connected to a SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita police need help in locating 42-year-old David Pressley.

WPD says that Pressley currently has a Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain order. Police want to talk to Pressley in relation to a homicide on the 2300 Block of South Oliver.

If you know the whereabouts this man please contact police or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.





