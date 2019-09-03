Breaking News
Police make arrest in 5-year-old murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a man in connection to an almost 5-year-old murder case.

James Edwards, 57, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Sunday on suspicion of 1st-degree murder in commission of a felony.

The victim, Nathaniel Jackson, 36, was shot while in the 1500 block of North Minnesota, October 9, 2014.

Jackson died later at the hospital.

Police say an ongoing investigation led to Edwards’ arrest. They did not provide any other details.

Edwards bond is set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear before a Sedgwick County District Court judge Tuesday afternoon.

