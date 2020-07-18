Police: Michigan woman asked to wear mask drives over officer’s foot, flips off workers

News

by: WOODTV.com staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan woman faces criminal charges after allegedly throwing a tantrum when she was asked to wear a mask, then driving over an officer’s foot and leading police on a chase.

Tammy Rose North, 56, of Spring Lake, was charged with resisting and obstructing police causing injury, fleeing and eluding and disturbing the peace.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says a worker at the Jet’s Pizza on N. Beacon Boulevard near Jackson Street asked North to put on a mask — as required by state mandate — at which point she became angry. Authorities say she put her hands underneath the plexiglass barrier at the counter, raise both middle fingers and cursed at employees. She then allegedly kicked a fellow customer when he tried to step in.

Around this time, someone flagged down an officer responding to a car crash nearby and reported what was going on.

When the officer, Everardo Pedroza Jr., arrived outside the Jet’s, he found North getting into her pickup truck. Another bystander said she had just kicked his car.

The officer told North to stop but she didn’t, police say. Instead, they say she backed her truck over Pedroza’s foot and took off.

Pedroza and other officers chased her all the way to US-31 and Sternberg Road in Norton Shores before finally giving it up, but North was arrested later by police in Fruitport Township.

Pedroza was treated and will be OK, police said.

North’s bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories