Police need help in locating two suspects who left the scene of an accident

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Police need your help in locating two individuals involved in an accident at the Valley Center High School. This happened on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Valley Center Police 

According to police, the two individuals,  Kenneth Earl Pittsley, 59, and Julie Marie Jones,37, have warrants out for their arrest and are wanted for traffic violations.

They were last seen on foot going north from the Valley Center Cemetery.

Courtesy: Valley Center Police 

If you know the whereabouts of these two individuals call 9-1-1.

Valley Center Police are looking for the two people in these photos. They left the scene of an accident at Valley Center…

Posted by Valley Center Dept of Public Safety on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

