Police: Officer booked into Sedgwick County jail for domestic battery, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says officer Jonathan Ahumada was booked into the Sedgwick County jail Wednesday afternoon and is being accused of Domestic Battery, stalking, and criminal restraint.

According to WPD, Ahumada was possibly involved in a domestic violence incident with a woman known to him. Further investigation into the allegations led to his arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigated at the request of WPD in order to avoid conflicts of interest. The SCSO is still actively investigating the case.

Ahumada has been employed with WPD for 10 months and was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.