BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)--The Virginia Tech men will make their 12th appearance at the NCAA tournament. While the Tech women earned a spot on the big stage for the tenth time in school history. But this will be the first time ever that both basketball programs punched their tickets in the same season. "I thought about it at some point. Did I read this morning that it's the first time that Virginia Tech has had both the men's and women's team in the NCAA tournament?" said Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young.

Even head coach Mike Young didn't know that it's never happened before. Two joyous reactions -- 25 hours apart -- as Virginia Tech heard its name called for both men's and women's NCAA tournaments. "That's awe-- I mean, that's great. That's great for Virginia Tech and Southwest Virginia. I'm as happy for Kenny and his team as I am my team," said Young. "It gives you a welcoming feeling. It really unites the programs to the point where it truly is Virginia Tech basketball. It's not men's basketball, it's not women's basketball, it's Virginia Tech basketball," said Virginia Tech head women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks.