One person dead in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a possible shooting call at 13th and Oliver Friday afternoon. The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

.Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said officers responded to a shooting and hit-and-run call at 13th and Oliver, where they found a man down and began CPR on him.

Through further investigation, police found out that a male person was riding a bike at the intersection when he was hit by a passing vehicle. Shots were also reportedly fired at that bicyclist by the driver in the vehicle.

The bicylist was declared dead shortly afterwards.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking drivers to avoid that intersection as they continue their investigation.