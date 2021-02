WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. at the American Legion on 13th and Hydraulic.

Officials say one victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition for a possible gunshot wound. Police currently have no suspects, but are talking to witnesses at the scene. At this time, police believe no one else was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.