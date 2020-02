WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch supervisors say Wichita Police responded to a shooting call on the east side of town.

Those reports came from the area of Kellogg and Oliver 6:32 a.m. Saturday, the supervisor said.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but we do not have details on a possible victim at this time.

KSN has a crew at the scene. They are in contact with Wichita police and are waiting for an update.