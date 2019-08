WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Seneca and Pawnee.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms a 22-year-old man has died.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. KSN will provide updates online and on air as soon as more information becomes available.