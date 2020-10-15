Police say 3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say three people were killed in separate crashes there in a single morning.
The Kansas City Star says the first happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday when a head-on crash in the south end of the city killed one driver.
The second happened about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday when a Jeep lost control in the South Town Fork Creek neighborhood and hit a utility pole, then a tree, killing the driver.
Minutes later, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Blue Parkway. Police say 86 people have been killed on city roads this year, compared with 78 fatalities in all of 2019.
