Police searching for 2 suspects after shooting kills man in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say a man is dead after a shooting near Boston and Oliver, and they are looking for two suspects.

In a briefing to the press, WPD Lieutenant Ronald Hunt says police will be on scene in the 4600 block of East Boston Street for several more hours. They are speaking to several people and witnesses to gather an understanding of what led up to the shooting and who the suspects are.

Several shooting calls came out around 6 p.m. to the area. Hunt said an officer in the vicinity was at meeting when someone ran in and told him someone had been shot outside.

That officer found the victim in a field nearby and began life saving measure until additional units arrived to assist, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Hunt emphasized the investigation is in it’s early stages, saying there are many unanswered questions at this time. He said detectives have several leads and are talking to witnesses.

Hunt said the man who was killed is a man either 34 or 35 years old. He was not sure whether the victim was a resident of the neighborhood.

Hunt said the victim was in “close contact” with the suspects, ruling out the possibility of a drive-by shooting. He said it is not clear whether the suspects and victim knew each other. It’s also unclear what prompted the violence.

Hunt did ask for witnesses to the shooting to contact police. He also said the suspects fled the scene either on foot or on bicycles near Harry and Oliver or through Clapp Memorial Park. He did not have a description of the suspects but asked that if the public saw anyone suspiciously crossing the park or Oliver around 6 p.m. to contact detectives.

When asked whether the public is in danger, Hunt said it’s too early to know.

Wichita police have requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol in searching for the suspects. Hunt said the KHP K-9 officers are ideal for tracking in this case.

He said Boston will likely stay closed in the area for another couple of hours.

This comes on the heels of another deadly weekend in Wichita. Elbert Costello, Jr., 22, was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. A 24-year-old man was also shot and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police said that shooting was gang-related.

There is no indication these events are related.