Police searching for runaway teen, infant son

Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen Christianna Gonzalez (left) and her infant son, Marcellus Gonzalez-Mitchell (right).

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for help finding a teen runaway and her infant son.

Christianna Gonzalez, 15, was last seen with 8-month-old Marcellus Gonzalez-Mitchell at 9:45 Tuesday night. Police said they willfully left a home in the 3300 block of East Grand.

Gonzalez is a Hispanic female, described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities say she has brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and black sandals.

Police say Gonzalez left with a young male in a possibly older-model Mercedez-Benz.

If you know her whereabouts or have information, police ask that you call 911.