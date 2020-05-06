Police searching for runaway teen, infant son

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen Christianna Gonzalez (left) and her infant son, Marcellus Gonzalez-Mitchell (right).

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for help finding a teen runaway and her infant son.

Christianna Gonzalez, 15, was last seen with 8-month-old Marcellus Gonzalez-Mitchell at 9:45 Tuesday night. Police said they willfully left a home in the 3300 block of East Grand.

Gonzalez is a Hispanic female, described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities say she has brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and black sandals.

Police say Gonzalez left with a young male in a possibly older-model Mercedez-Benz.

If you know her whereabouts or have information, police ask that you call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories