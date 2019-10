Saydece Henderson, 9

Santana Henderson, 12

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are asking the public’s help in finding a pair of runaway children.

Police say nine-year-old Saydece Henderson and 12-year-old Santana Henderson were last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday, near Tyler and Central.

Saydece is a Type 1 insulin-dependent-diabetic.

Police urge anyone who has seen them or know where they are to please call 9-1-1.