Police set limits for planned meeting with equity panel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some members of a commission established by Gov. Laura Kelly to examine policing and other racial justice issues are critical of rules set by the Kansas chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police union for an upcoming discussion.

Commission members said in a meeting Thursday that the Kansas FOP is allowing a maximum of five to six members of the 15-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to participate in a planned “listening session” scheduled for next month.

The FOP contended Friday in a statement that it has not given the commission an ultimatum regarding its participation and has requested more information on upcoming topics.