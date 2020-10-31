Police set limits for planned meeting with equity panel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some members of a commission established by Gov. Laura Kelly to examine policing and other racial justice issues are critical of rules set by the Kansas chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police union for an upcoming discussion.

Commission members said in a meeting Thursday that the Kansas FOP is allowing a maximum of five to six members of the 15-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice to participate in a planned “listening session” scheduled for next month.

The FOP contended Friday in a statement that it has not given the commission an ultimatum regarding its participation and has requested more information on upcoming topics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories