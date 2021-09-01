Police: Standoff at American Inn in Pratt, no immediate threat to public

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW)– The Pratt Police Department along with the Pratt County Sheriffs Office are at the scene of a stand-off situation at the American Inn in Pratt.

The Pratt Police Department shared the incident on its Facebook page around 9:30 p.m.

Chief Nate Humble says the scene is under control and there is no immediate threat to the general public. Police ask community members to avoid the area as they are trying to maintain a safe perimeter.

KSN News will update this story on-air and online as more information becomes available.