2 Kansas representatives say they will vote no on impeachment against President Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas representatives have released statements on how they will vote on the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump

Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner, 2nd District, said he intends to vote no by proxy on the article of impeachment. Here is the statement he released on Twitter.

“Focus should be on bringing the criminals that broke into the Capitol to justice and conducting a bipartisan investigation into the security breakdown. Instead, Democrats are choosing to ram through a divisive impeachment while simultaneously mobilizing Big Tech to silence and demonize conservatives. The Electoral College has spoken; it is time for our country to turn the page. There will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20th when President-elect Biden is sworn in, just as our nation has always done since. I look forward to continuing to fight for my conservative principles and policies that benefit the great people of my district and to doing everything I can to bring our country together.”

Rep. Tracey Mann, 1st District, said he will not be voting to support impeachment.

“America is the greatest country the world has ever known. We face many challenges and seem more divided as a nation right now than at any other time during my life. As your Congressman, I am committed to finding ways to come together and move forward. I will not be voting to support impeachment. Impeachment will only lead to further division in our great nation and add to the political chaos. We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come.”