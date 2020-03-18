Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting

1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Amid virus, Congress’ leaders resist call for remote voting

Politics

by: ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders are resisting calls to let lawmakers vote remotely, a dispute pitting the scourge of the coronavirus against two centuries of tradition that underscores Washington’s struggle to adapt to swiftly evolving recommendations for coping with the pandemic.

Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of air travel at a time when health experts want people to avoid crowds. They argue that as infections spread, it may become all but impossible for many lawmakers to journey to the Capitol because of the growing risk of getting the virus.

“There was a time when physical presence was the only way to make sure that a person was present and voting,” said No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “I think that technology gives us other options and we better exercise them.”

So far, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have taken steps to reduce the risks of lawmakers in the Capitol infecting each other. But they’ve opposed letting them cast votes electronically from their home districts.

“Come in and vote and depart the chamber so we don’t have gaggles of conversations here on the floor,” McConnell, R-Ky., advised senators Wednesday. McConnell said that to help prevent lawmakers from crowding together, he would prolong the time allowed for what are supposed to be 15-minute roll calls. The day’s first lasted 50 minutes.

McConnell put his foot down Tuesday against remote voting, saying, “We’ll not be doing that.”

“We will deal with the social distancing issue without fundamentally changing Senate rules,” McConnell said.

Pelosi, D-Calif., whose hometown of San Francisco is among many Bay Area communities whose residents have been ordered to stay home, has also opposed the idea.

The dispute comes amid a confusing jumble of government decrees aimed at halting the coronavirus’ spread, edicts that vary by jurisdiction and often tighten by the day.

Schools and restaurants have been closed in many states but not all, and people are being ordered to stay home for two weeks or more in some communities but not others. While some officials initially advised against events with crowds exceeding 1,000, that number has gradually dropped. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Underscoring lawmakers’ shifting attitudes, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said about voting, “Showing up is important. Now in the middle of a pandemic now, maybe that changes. Ask me in a day or so.” Feinstein, 86, is the Senate’s oldest member.

The idea of remote voting, while not new, would present hurdles, including assuring that the system is secure. Lawmakers would also have to overcome a reluctance to being seen as shirking their jobs if they’re not present for votes.

It would also be a sharp break from history. Members must cast votes in person during roll calls on the House and Senate floors.

Supporters say remote voting would reduce infections that members might incur and spread to their families and coworkers, and let them show they are practicing the behavior the nation’s leaders want the public to adopt.

“There’s no reason not to model for our country what we’re asking our fellow Americans to do right now,” said Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. and Van Taylor, R-Texas, released a letter Wednesday that they’re sending House leaders proposing a rules change to allow remote voting during the emergency.

“While Congress is an institution with a proud history, we cannot stand on tradition if it puts lives — and our ability to be the voice of our constituents — at risk,” the letter says. Porter said the letter had 45 signatures as of Tuesday, though only a handful were Republicans.

Last week, Pelosi rebuffed House Democrats at a closed-door meeting who’d suggested letting lawmakers leave the Capitol and vote electronically from their home districts, participants in the session said.

“We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” Pelosi said, according to a person who described the private meeting on condition of anonymity.

Porter, a freshman, said she also encountered resistance from Pelosi when she discussed remote voting with her last week on the House floor.

“I respectfully think that the goal is to evacuate the ship, to get everybody off safely,” Porter said Tuesday in an interview.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. In the United States, about 6,500 people have been diagnosed and more than 110 have died.

According to a 2018 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, the average age of the House the previous year was nearly 58. It was almost 62 in the Senate, one of the oldest marks in the chamber’s history.

Because ideas about responding to the outbreak change so swiftly, no one is certain whether the opposition Pelosi and McConnell have voiced will hold as the virus spreads.

“What seems unrealistic today may not seem so unrealistic tomorrow,” said Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va.

Many members of Congress have already curtailed face-to-face meetings with visitors, and many of their staffs are already working from home. Lawmakers have discussed having fewer committee hearings or holding them remotely.

But critics say that travel to Washington is the toughest problem to overcome.

“The harder part is getting people there, getting folks that have to fly from all over the country, or just getting folks in their 70s, 80s or 90s driving from New York or driving from Florida,” said Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

___

Associated Press writers Padmananda Rama, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

