AP-NORC poll: Coronavirus concern now surpasses that of flu

Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

AP-NORC poll: Coronavirus concern now surpasses that of flu

In this March 18, 2020 photo, a street car operator wears a face mask as he drives on H Street in Northeast Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that worries about the coronavirus now surpass concerns about the flu. Thirty-one percent of Americans are very or extremely worried about themselves or someone in their families becoming infected, with another 35% somewhat worried. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHICAGO (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that two-thirds of Americans say they’re at least somewhat concerned they or a loved one will be infected by the coronavirus — up from less than half who said so a month ago.

Among other finding in the survey, conducted March 12-16 among American adults:

— Worries about the coronavirus now surpass concerns about the flu. Thirty-one percent of Americans are very or extremely worried about themselves or someone in their families becoming infected, with another 35% somewhat worried. A month ago, more than half — 55% — said they were not worried.

Concerns about getting the flu decreased over the same period, with 49% now calling themselves at least somewhat worried after 63% said that a month ago.

— When it comes to news and information about the coronavirus, a majority of Americans — 59% — say they rely most heavily on traditional news sources like TV, radio and newspapers.

But while about 7 in 10 adults age 45 or older say they get most of that information from traditional news sources, only about 4 in 10 of those under age 30 say the same. By contrast, about a quarter of those under age 30 say they get news about it from social media, compared with about 1 in 10 adults overall.

— There’s a partisan divide in concern about the coronavirus. Thirty-six percent of Democrats called themselves very worried, compared with 21% of Republicans. Both Democrats and Republicans are more likely to express at least some concern than they were a month ago, when there was little difference in levels of worry. The share who said they were very worried increased only among Democrats.

Democrats are also at least somewhat more likely than Republicans to say they are washing their hands more frequently, staying away from large groups and stocking up on cleaning supplies.

As the poll was being conducted, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,003 adults was conducted March 12-16 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points

