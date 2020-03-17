AP VoteCast: Most Democratic voters have coronavirus worries

1  of  60
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church

AP VoteCast: Most Democratic voters have coronavirus worries

Politics

by: JOSH BOAK and HANNAH FINGERHUT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A polling place worker adjusts gloves as she tends to a reception table during the Florida primary election at the First United Methodist Church, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state’s voters headed to the polls to cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Democratic voters casting ballots Tuesday say they have anxieties about contracting the new coronavirus, but their worries are notably measured during a pandemic that has all-but shuttered public life across the U.S.

About 4 in 10 voters in the primary election in Florida and roughly a third in Arizona and Illinois said they are “very” concerned that they or a family member may get infected with COVID-19. About 40% of voters in each state felt somewhat concerned, according to AP VoteCast surveys of thousands of Americans voting in the presidential primary fight between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In just a few weeks, the coronavirus has upended that race, the global economy and Americans’ daily routines, as government officials have closed schools, warned against travel, shuttered restaurants and advised millions of workers to stay home.

Ohio chose to halt in-person voting on Tuesday and delay its primary to avoid the risk of spreading the virus. Illinois, Florida and Arizona went ahead, instituting some new safety measures for voters and poll workers.

AP VoteCast surveys are designed to capture voters’ views regardless of when or how they voted, accounting for the many voters in Florida and Arizona who voted early. Here’s a snapshot of voters’ priorities and concerns as they cast their ballots:

HANDLING HEALTH CARE

Distress about the coronavirus was spread evenly across gender, education and income levels. But voters under 45 were somewhat less likely than their older counterparts to worry about getting infected.

The outbreak feeds into pre-existing concerns about the health care system in the U.S. Democratic voters have for weeks named health care as a top issue of concern and that remained true in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Biden has made improving Obamacare a cornerstone of his agenda, while Sanders has campaigned on the promise of the government providing universal health coverage.

Democratic primary voters in Florida, a state with both a large population of retirees and many younger tourism and service sector workers, believe that Biden would be better than Sanders at handling health care issues, 56% to 34%.

Arizona and Illinois voters are closely divided between the two candidates on the issue.

ECONOMIC CONCERNS

The full brunt of the economic damage from the coronavirus hasn’t hit, but the surveys reveal most Democratic voters already felt on shaky ground. Few — only about 10% in Arizona, Florida and Illinois — said they were getting ahead financially in what has been the longest expansion in U.S. history.

Roughly two-thirds in each state think they are “holding steady,” while about a quarter describe themselves as falling behind.

Overwhelming majorities in all three states — 80% in Arizona and about 70% in Florida and Illinois — describe the country’s economic system as unfair. Roughly 40% in Arizona, and about a third in Florida and Illinois, called it “very unfair.”

POISED FOR NOVEMBER

Biden is widely seen as the strongest contender against Trump.

About 80% of voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois think the former vice president could definitely or probably win the general election. Smaller majorities in each state — roughly 60% — have the same confidence in a Sanders victory.

Opposition to Trump is a defining trait of Democratic primary voters. In Florida and Illinois, around three-quarters said they would vote for whomever the party nominates to take on Trump. That figure is somewhat more, 81%, in Arizona.

Some in each of the states — 9% in Arizona, 13% in Illinois and 15% in Florida — say they would vote for Biden, but not Sanders. Somewhat fewer — 6% in Arizona, 8% in Illinois and 5% in Florida — say they would vote for Sanders, but not Biden.

____

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The surveys were conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

