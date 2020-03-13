1  of  30
Appeals court orders new hearing in McGahn subpoena case

Former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn talks with Jan Crawford, Chief Legal Correspondent with CBS News during a session at the Federalist Society Sixth Annual Florida Chapters Conference held at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Friday, January 31, 2020.(Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The full federal appeals court in Washington, DC, said Friday that it will take up the House of Representatives bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress

The decision gives new hope to House Democrats who want McGahn’s testimony before the November elections. Arguments will be held April 28.

The order comes just two weeks after a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the House and President Donald Trump over the testimony of high-ranking administration officials.

Friday’s order throws out the earlier ruling.

