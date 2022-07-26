SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you ever wanted to play an active and important role in your community and earn extra money in the process? Then become an election worker for the Sedgwick County Election Office!

Election workers are a critical part of the election process. Sedgwick County

Requirements to become an election worker:

You must be a registered voter in Sedgwick County OR a 16 or 17-year-old who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for not yet being of legal age

You must be available to work on election day between 4:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed

You must be available to attend mandatory election worker training each year

Available shifts:

Full Day: 4:45 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. (or until all closing duties are completed)

Supervising Judges: 4:45 a.m. — 9:30 p.m. (or until all closing duties are completed and supplies are returned to the election office)

Election worker pay:

Election cross-trained clerks, runners, and provisional ballot judges are paid $7.50 per hour for working in early voting centers, special boards, and on election day.

Election supervising judges are paid $10.00 per hour for working as a supervising judge during early voting centers, special boards and on election day.

Both election supervising judges and runners are paid mileage in addition to the hourly rate listed above.

All election workers are paid $7.50 per hour for required training.

To apply to be an election worker, click here. For students wanting to become an election worker, click here.

For more information on becoming an election worker in Sedgwick County, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections/be-an-election-worker.

The Sedgwick County Election Office asks that if you are interested in serving as an election worker to, please contact them by calling 316-660-7119 or emailing electionworker@sedgwick.gov.