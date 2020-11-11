Biden pushes forward as Trump stalls transition

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) — President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation for a second day in a row Tuesday, while the Trump administration continues to stall the normal transition of power.

“My hope and expectation is the American people do know and they understand there has been a transition,” Mr. Biden said.

NBC News has learned Biden is not receiving the Daily Intelligence Briefing traditionally given to an incoming president.

“We’re going to do exactly what we would be doing – if he had conceded and he said we had won – which we have. And so there’s nothing really changing,” Biden said.

President Trump, meanwhile, continue to make baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud on Twitter.

Top Republicans are largely standing behind him.

“Anyone who is running for office can exhaust concerns about counting in any court of appropriate jurisdiction,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters when pressed on the issue.

While world leaders congratulate President-elect Biden on his victory, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the nation’s top diplomat, said “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” when asked if his department is cooperating with the Biden team.

The comment came on the heals of a shakeup at the Justice Department.

The director of the Election Crimes Branch resigned overnight, immediately after Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate if they find substantial allegations of fraud, bypassing normal regulations and procedures.

Unlike the president, the attorney general did not suggest any such evidence has been uncovered.

