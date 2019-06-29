Biden stumbles in first debate

(NBC News) Democratic presidential candidate fresh off the debate stage hit the campaign trail Friday.

Several appeared together at a migrant detention center in Homestead, Florida, where they voiced their opposition to the Trump administration’s treatment of the children held inside.

“This administration has no humanity,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said.

The show of unity was in contrast to Thursday night’s debate, where front-runner Joe Biden was sharply criticized for his civil rights record.

Biden, campaigning in Chicago Friday, worked to clarify his position on school desegregation policies decades ago, saying he “never, never, never ever opposed voluntary bussing.”

Senator Kamala Harris rebuked Biden, noting that he’d worked with two segregationist Senators to oppose bussing.

“It’s a mischaracterization of my position across the board. I did not praise racists,” Biden responded.

