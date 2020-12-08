Biden to introduce health team

The White House will hold a coronavirus vaccine summit Tuesday, where President Trump is expected to claim credit for pending treatments and outline distribution plans are outlined for the largest vaccination program in U.S. history.

President-elect Biden was not invited to the event, and Stat News reports drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna turned down invitations.

Mr. Biden will instead introduce the health team he’s assembled to continue the massive undertaking beginning January 20. They’ll be responsible for distributing millions of doses of the vaccine.

So far, communication between the White House and the Biden team has been limited.

“We have yet to see any kind of detailed plan,” says Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of the Biden Transition COVID Task Force.