TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bill requiring sexual assault kits to be tested within 30 days of collecting evidence was signed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday.

House Bill 2228 also allows law enforcement the option of collecting evidence at child advocacy centers, where children may feel more safe and comfortable working with law enforcement.

“Survivors of sexual assault deserve peace of mind and assurance that the justice system is working diligently to prosecute their abuser,” Kelly said.” The delays they’ve faced are unacceptable. This commonsense legislation accelerates justice and enforcement of crime victims’ rights.”

Senator Dinah Sykes and Sen. Molly Baumgardner also released the following statements on the bill:

“House Bill 2228 is a good first step to ensuring the wheels of justice are turning, and all victims are better served,” Sykes said. “This legislation creates structure and accountability for making sure sexual assault victims receive the justice they deserve. But we know our work isn’t done, and Senate Democrats will continue to push legislation that provides survivors the tools they need at every step of their path to healing.”

“Kansans knew that it was unacceptable that rape kit testing delays left sexual assault victims feeling overlooked for months and even years,” Baumgardner said. “I believe this legislation gives victims the necessary assurance that a critical tool for attaining justice will be processed without delays. But our work isn’t done. I’ve pushed for the Kansas Senate to sponsor interim meetings to address the restrictive statute of limitations on men and women that were victims of childhood sexual assault.”

HB 2228:

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County works with law enforcement, therapists, and other nonprofits to help combat the sexual abuse of children. For more information on the work they do, you can visit their website by clicking here.