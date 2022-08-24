SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners has approved the 2023 budget for Sedgwick County and Fire District 1.

Sedgwick County says the budget focuses on improving compensation to ensure fair and competitive wages while being fiscally responsible to citizens. In addition, it will address environmental working conditions by funding modern and advanced equipment to ensure services can be provided safely and continuing the commitment to behavioral health services in our community. It will also continue service delivery levels with no tax rate increase.

1 full-time Human Resources position

Roll out a step plan for EMS and County Fire

Market pay adjustments to the District Attorney’s Pay Plan

Increase hourly rates for Election workers

$33,000 funded to the Mental Health & Substance Abuse Coalition for continued work going forward

$300,000 additional funds for contracted mental health services for juveniles

Transfer $2 million from Fire District 1 contingency to pay toward station relocation and remodel debt

Transfer $268,614 from Fire District 1 contingency to the operating budget in order to implement a suggested step pay plan from Sedgwick County Fire Fighters Local 2612

The 2023 Adopted Budget totals $497,465,461 for Sedgwick County Government and $23,472,045 for Sedgwick County Fire District 1. Together, the full Budget totals $520,937,506, according to Sedgwick County.

The County states the budget was approved after two in-person public hearings and an online forum. For the calendar year, the 2023 budget will take effect on Jan. 1.