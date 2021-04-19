Candidate Colyer appears with Roger Marshall, touts conservative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Gov. Jeff Colyer held a press conference Monday morning, April 19, and “officially” announced he was kicking off his campaign for Kansas Governor.

Senator Roger Marshall appeared with Colyer and endorsed his candidacy.

Colyer said he “officially” was launching his campaign and called himself the only “conservative” candidate in the field.

The candidate outlined the sharp contrast between himself and the present governor Laura Kelly.

Colyer said he would “encourage Kansans to get the vaccine.” He added, “..they need to make their own decision.”

Colyer called the endorsement a “major development” for his campaign.

Colyer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and businessman Chase LaPorte are part of the Republican ticket so far. Governor Laura Kelly said she will seek a second term.