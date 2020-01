DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — It’s officially one week until the Iowa Caucuses. Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore sat down with Dr. Bob Leonard from KNIA/KRLS radio in Knoxville, Pella, and Indianola to talk about the candidates only seven days away from the big electoral event.

Dr. Leonard has covered politics in Iowa since 2007 and has interviewed every 2020 presidential candidate. He’s appeared on national TV shows and has written for the New York Times about politics in rural Iowa.