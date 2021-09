LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Some protesters are planning to come back for a second night Tuesday after hundreds gathered in front of a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member was accused of sexual assault.

Phi Kappa Psi saw a massive organized protest dubbed the "No Means No," rally Monday night. With the Greek group publicly acknowledging a new member of the fraternity has been accused of sexual assault, a crowd of around 1,000 people held signs and threw things at the organization's house, according to reporters at the scene.