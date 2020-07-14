China sanctions Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback for criticism

FILE – This combination of the 2020 file photos shows, from left to right; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. in Washington on May 5, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Washington on June 24, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., in Washington on June 2, Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, in Washington on June 10. China on Monday, July 13, said it will ban entry to U.S. Senators Rubio and Cruz, Representative Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Party’s policies toward minority groups and people of faith. (AP Photo)

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will impose sanctions on three U.S. lawmakers and one ambassador in response to similar actions taken by the U.S. against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Those targeted were U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Rep. Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback. The four have been critical of the ruling Communist Party’s policies toward minority groups and people of faith.

Last week, the U.S. imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including Chen Quanguo, who heads the region of Xinjiang, where more than 1 million members of Muslim minority groups have been incarcerated in what China terms de-radicalization and retraining centers.

