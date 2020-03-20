Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm endorses Biden

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm endorses Biden

Politics

by: ALEXANDRA JAFFE and BILL BARROW, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

FILE- In this Sunday, March 15, 2020 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has received the presidential endorsement of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm, signaling his growing strength among a constituency that has long been key to rival Bernie Sanders’ success.

In a statement Friday, Rep. Tony Cardenas, the chairman of BOLD PAC — which represents the 37-member Congressional Hispanic Caucus and works to elect Latinos to Congress — said Biden was the first to meet with the group, and they believed that, if he were elected president, he would fight for the nation’s millions of Latinos and people in the U.S. illegally.

“The current public health crisis of COVID-19 has further exposed the lack of competence in the White House and the need — now more than ever — for an empathic, decisive, and experienced leader who will put science and facts before politics. Vice President Joe Biden has shown he can do just that,” said Cardenas, D-Calif.

Biden holds an essentially insurmountable delegate lead over Sanders, his last remaining Democratic rival, but the Vermont senator remains in the race. The winner will face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

Biden had already racked up a handful of endorsements from prominent Latino elected officials, including Cardenas, who endorsed him in December. But the endorsement from the full group is the latest signal that Biden is making inroads among Latinos, a constituency that’s shown strong support for Sanders and helped drive some of his early primary successes.

Sanders made Latino outreach a centerpiece of his 2020 presidential campaign in many states, holding Spanish-language organizing and campaign events. He also appeared often on the trail with one of his highest-profile Latina endorsers, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has become the new face of the progressive movement and is a CHC member herself.

But the Biden campaign made a significant investment in appealing to Latino voters in the March 17 primary states of Florida, Arizona and Illinois, and the investment appeared to have paid off — he won all three states with significant margins over Sanders.

Data from AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of the electorate, found Biden won Latino voters in Florida, while Sanders held a slight edge over the former vice president in Illinois.

Biden also pulled about even with Sanders in Arizona, where Latinos made up 27% of the state’s Democratic primary voters. Voters were closely divided between the two in Arizona’s cities, while Biden had a modest edge in other communities.

___

Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories