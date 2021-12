DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – While many Kansans are decorating their homes and Christmas trees for the holiday season, two best friends from Derby have spent hours decorating a car to spread Christmas joy.

"I hit him up like, "Hey you want to help me with a project?" he was like, "What?" and I was like, "Hey, I want to wrap my car in Christmas wrapping paper," said Keil Clemans, who lives in Derby.