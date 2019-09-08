Congressman Roger Marshall makes a run for a senate seat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – There is another hat in the ring for Senator Pat Roberts’ seat in the United States Senate. Congressman Roger Marshall announced his run for senate at the Kansas State Fair.

“This is the greatest gathering of the greatest farmers and ranchers in the world. We’re here today to celebrate,” said Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Candidate for US Senate

Congressman Roger Marshall announced his run for Senator Pat Roberts seat Saturday, just a day after completing a tour of all 105 Kansas counties.

Join us for a major announcement from the Kansas State Fair! Posted by Dr. Roger Marshall on Saturday, September 7, 2019

“The people of Kansas have solutions to the problem,” said Congressman Marshall. “You know, certainly there’s some Mainstreet issues, the price of wheat, the cost of healthcare, a lack of people for the jobs we have.”

These are not the only issues on Marshall’s radar. At Saturday’s announcement he talked about protecting the second amendment, building the wall to keep out illegal immigrants, and following Senator Roberts fight for Kansas ranchers and farmers.

“I promise I’ll do everything I can to get on that Senate Agriculture Committee and continue that tradition of writing strong farm bills that Senator Roberts has set,” said Marshall.

Congressman Marshall represents the big first district, the same district Roberts and former Senator Bob Dole represented before joining the senate.

We asked Marshall if that will be a benefit in his campaign, Marshall told us, “40 percent of Kansas primary voters in the republican party live in the big first district, and they get out and vote.”

Other Republicans candidates for senate:

Bryan Pruitt, Political commentator

Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State

Dave Lindstrom, former Kansas City Chief and Businessman

President Susan Wagle, Kansas Senate

Democratic candidates for senate: