Congressman seeks to disqualify prosecutor in voting case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman who listed a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a voter registration form is seeking to disqualify a prosecutor from pursuing a case against him.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins’ attorney filed a motion Wednesday night asserting that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has a conflict of interest and that the case is politically motivated.

Watkins faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to an investigation into whether he voted illegally in a 2019 municipal election.

