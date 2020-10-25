Sedgwick County Republican Party asks O’Donnell, Clendenin, Capps to step down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Republican Party is calling for three lawmakers embroiled in a scandal and resulting lawsuit to step down from their respective positions.

The group posted to social media Saturday afternoon that the recent events involving Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, Kansas Representative Michael Capps, and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin reveal “malicious and dishonest actions.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple filed a lawsuit against the three men and another man claiming they defamed him by helping to create a false attack ad against him in his run for mayor in 2019.

Matthew Colborn was initially sued by Brandon Whipple until Colborn released audio Friday that he says is a meeting he secretly recorded of a meeting with O’Donnell, Capps, and Clendenin.

“We have said, and repeat, that those involved in this video ad campaign and the misinformation campaign are not fit to serve in public office and should step down,” read the statement from the Sedgwick County Republican Party.

Ben Saucedo, executive director, Sedgwick County Republican Party told KSN via Zoom “Our candidates should not be held accountable for the actions of three people.” We should not judge people by the worst of their actions and hold them guilty for the rest of their lives by the worst of the actions nor should we hold an entire group of people guilty for the actions of a few.”)

The party says it reached out to O’Donnell, Clendenin and Capps and have only been able to speak with one of them about their request.

LATEST STORIES: