Could Mike Pompeo still run for U.S. Senate in Kansas?

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said back in July he is not currently a candidate for the Kansas Senate seat vacated by Senator Pat Roberts.

On Tuesday the Susan Wagle for U.S. Senate campaign put out a reminder.

The reminder said. in part, “… former Kansas Congressman and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R-KS) has made it clear that he will not be a candidate in 2020. Secretary Pompeo’s definitive comments on July 29, 2019, combined with his ever-important duties as the United States’ top diplomat at a time of Middle East and Asia-Pacific unrest, have opened up the Republican primary field.”

Political analysts say if Pompeo would run, it could make it more challenging for those declared candidates to raise more campaign cash.

“Not surprised to see candidates pushing hard to let people know Pompeo’s not in the race,” said KSN Political Analyst, Jeff Jarman. “Because it makes their campaigns easier to run.”

Jarman said he is not ruling out a Pompeo run for Senate in Kansas.

“Pompeo is a very strong candidate for that U.S. Senate seat should he chose to run for that seat,” said Jarman. “I think he is balancing his political future and what role serves him best.”

Other political experts agree saying Pompeo has made several trips to Kansas this year and wonder if it could signal a Senate run.

“Third trip to Kansas this year which has piqued a lot of interest in the political world,” said former Kansas Republican Party Chairman, Kelly Arnold. “Whether or not he may actually come back and run for Senate? And we’re waiting to find out for sure.”

While Pompeo said in July he is not a candidate, Jarman said there is plenty of time to get into the race.

“Secretary of State is such a high profile position. He has the ear and respect of the President and that gets him regular media coverage,” said Jarman. “His name recognition is through the roof. It’s all very helpful for him should he want to run for that seat.”

KSN will be covering Mike Pompeo’s visit to Wichita Thursday and will bring you coverage here and on KSN News.