TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A criminal referral has been filed by the Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC against Governor Laura Kelly for criminal use of taxpayer resources.

Both the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael Kagay, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office delivered this criminal referral for Kelly’s alleged criminal use of taxpayer resources to aid in her re-election campaign:

“Laura Kelly and her staff have literally taken her egregious abuse of taxpayer-funded resources for her political campaign to potentially criminal levels,” said RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “Under Kelly’s administration, foster kids are sleeping in offices again, and bridge deterioration is going unreported, but Kelly’s misuse of state resources to try and salvage her political career continues. Kansans footing the bill deserve better.”

The group says that the criminal referral comes from actions taken by Kelly and her staff earlier this year in May. These actions are believed by the RGA to have violated Kansas’ public integrity laws, such as K.S.A. 75-2953(a). This type of violation is a Class C misdemeanor.

According to the group, Kelly’s campaign tried to have an RGA Kansas 2022 PAC ad taken off the air. Kelly’s campaign sent a letter to TV stations. The group says they received a letter from a lawyer, which included a memo from Kansas Department of Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard, which has since resulted in an ethics complaint being filed by the RGA.

Lauren Fitzgerald, a Kelly campaign spokeswoman, said that “according to public reports, the ethics complaint has been dismissed.”

To read the full criminal referral letter filed by the RGA against Kelly, see the document below: