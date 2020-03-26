DC officials: Relief bill cheats Washington of $700 million

1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

DC officials: Relief bill cheats Washington of $700 million

Politics

by: ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police vehicle is parked on the other side of a tape police line along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms cover the trees, in Washington, Monday, March 23, 2020. As Washington, D.C. continues to work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser extended road closures and other measures to restrict access to the Tidal Basin, a main tourist attraction. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the nation’s capital lashed out Thursday at the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package moving through Congress, saying it cheats Washington, D.C., of more than $700 million by treating it as a territory rather than a state.

“It’s shocking. It’s infuriating. It’s wrong. It’s outrageous,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “We just need to be treated fairly. We’re not asking for special treatment.”

Later, in a conference call with the nation’s governors that included Bowser, President Donald Trump said the issue would be addressed. “We’ll do it one way or the other,” Trump said in response to the mayor’s complaints about the funding. “We’ll get it done.”

The coronavirus bill was approved by the Senate late Wednesday night and the House planned to vote Friday.

The package classifies the District of Columbia as a territory rather than a state. It stipulates that Washington, along with five other U.S. territories, would divide $3 billion by population, meaning it would receive only about $500 million. That’s less than half the minimum $1.25 billion guaranteed to each state.

Phil Mendelson, chairman of the District of Columbia Council, said he and the city government were blindsided by the stipulation and only learned of it late Wednesday afternoon.

“If you think about it, it really makes no sense,” Mendelson said.

Washington residents pay federal taxes, unlike territories such as Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. The district has no representation in the Senate and one non-voting delegate in the House.

That delegate, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, told The Associated Press that she had protested before the Senate vote, but was unable to get the package changed.

“It’s hard to believe they were just trying to save money. Nobody is looking to save money on this bill,” Norton said. “That’s why I have to ascribe this to politics and mean-spiritedness.”

In D.C., 231 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday evening; three people have died. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

The funding dispute opens a new chapter in the District of Columbia’s tortured relationship with the federal government. Officials here have long campaigned for the district to formally become the nation’s 51st state, pointing out that it has a larger population than Wyoming and Vermont, and its residents pay more in federal taxes than 22 states. The long-simmering resentment over the issue is embodied in the defiant motto stamped on every DC licence plate: “Taxation Without Representation.”

Bowser said the controversy shines a light on the need for Washington to have proper representation in Congress.

“It matters, not having two senators. That’s why we have pushed so hard for statehood,” she said.

The decision is particularly confusing, Bowser said, since the district is traditionally treated like a state in most other federal funding formulations such as housing and education. Bowser and Norton both seemed resigned to this package passing without the issue being addressed.

“I think we’ll be able to get it into the next (relief package) bill,” Norton said. “These bills are going to keep rolling.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also expressed confusion at the decision.

“It was curious that in this bill, they decided to treat the District of Columbia in a very discriminatory way,” she said Thursday. “It doesn’t face the realities of a public health crisis that we have in our country and goes out of its way to do something so out of the ordinary.”

Bowser and Pelosi both spoke of the classification as an unexplained mystery and hinted at some sort of personal or political motivation behind the scenes.

“There will be a lot of intrigue behind whose motives got us to this point,” Bowser said. “We’ll get to the bottom of how they ended up treating us like a territory.”

“It really makes no sense, unless you have some other motivation,” Pelosi said. “It was a decision, it wasn’t an accident.”

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories