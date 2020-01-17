Democrats add Kansas Rep. Watkins’ seat to list of targets

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An arm of the national Democratic Party has added Republican Rep. Steve Watkins’ seat in Kansas to its list of targeted congressional races this year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Thursday in a memo that the 2nd District of eastern Kansas “presents an opportunity.”

The group’s announcement came less than two weeks after Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla launched her campaign for the seat as a Democrat.

Watkins is a former Army officer who won the seat by less than 1 percentage point in November 2018 after emerging from a crowded GOP primary with less than 27% of the vote.

