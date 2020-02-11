Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE (NBC News) – Democratic presidential hopefuls spent Monday working crowds across New Hampshire, making one last pitch ahead of the state’s first-in-the nation primary.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg top a new Boston Globe poll, followed by Amy Klobuchar, who jumped into the top three for the first time in the campaign following a strong debate performance.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are now long shots in the Granite State.

Meanwhile, long lines gathered hours before President Trump’s arrival for a rally to, in his own words, “shake up the Dems a bit.”

