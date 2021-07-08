Democrats pick attorney to fill vacancy in Kansas House seat

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Local Democrats have selected a 44-year-old Overland Park attorney to fill a vacancy in the Kansas House. Dan Osman will replace former Rep. and Overland Park Democrat Jennifer Day. She resigned in June because she was moving outside the district.

Democrats selected Osman on Wednesday night. Osman owns a consulting firm that helps developers comply with government affirmative action rules, advises minority- and female-owned businesses and educates fellow attorneys about affirmative action. He also served previously on the Hickman Mills school board on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

He’s taking the seat for a district that’s been hotly contested in the last two elections.