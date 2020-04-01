Democrats proposing commission to study US pandemic response

1  of  53
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Democrats proposing commission to study US pandemic response

Politics

by: MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press

House of Representatives

Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020, after passing a coronavirus rescue package. Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are drafting legislation that would create a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. government’s response to the coronaviruspandemic, modeled on one that examined the 9/11 attacks.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are working on separate bills establishing a commission. Draft legislation from Thompson’s committee says the commission would provide a “full and complete accounting” of the U.S. efforts.

“Americans will need answers on how our government can work better to prevent a similar crisis from happening again,” Thompson said.

Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for being slow to respond to the outbreak and to develop tests quickly enough. They hope that a review commission would be bipartisan and chartered by Congress, just as the 9/11 one was. Thompson said it would produce a public report “with recommendations to improve preparedness, response and recovery from future pandemics.”

Schiff, who has not released his legislation, said in a statement that a commission should be delayed until the pandemic has abated, so as not to interfere with the response.

The 9/11 commission released a report in 2004 criticizing U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies for failing to adequately prepare for terrorist attacks.

The commission was led by former Gov. Thomas Kean, R-N.J. Former Rep. Lee Hamilton, D-Ind., was vice chairman. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hamilton said the pandemic was “a real test of the system” and that a commission would be “a worthy idea if it’s implemented carefully and properly.”

Hamilton said it would need strong support from both parties, along with adequate funding, to be effective.

“It has to be done very carefully … you want very solid, serious truth seeking members, not political ideologues,” he said.

It’s unclear whether the idea will gain bipartisan support. Spokesmen for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., did not comment.

The coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

In the United States, it has sickened more than 200,000 people and caused more than 4,500 deaths. The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed almost 3,000 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

