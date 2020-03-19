Despite virus threat, Georgia Republican meetings to proceed

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Despite virus threat, Georgia Republican meetings to proceed

Politics

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Even after some states have postponed their presidential primaries because of the threat of coronavirus, at least a few Georgia Republicans will get together Saturday in each of more than 100 county conventions to elect delegates. They, in turn, will go to congressional district and state conventions that will choose delegates for the Republican National Convention expected to nominate Donald Trump for a second term.

It’s not that the state GOP is blind to the threat of infection from coronavirus in public gatherings. Leaders are actually discouraging people from coming, saying they’re making up delegate slates ahead of time. They say only a handful of people need to show up in counties across Georgia to officially elect delegates.

“Some of the conventions may take place in parking lots,” state Chairman David Shafer wrote to The Associated Press in a Thursday text message. “These are pro forma meetings conducting the minimally necessary business to preserve our ability to participate in the national convention.”

But because Georgia elects those delegates through conventions, unlike states that choose them on primary election ballots, Shafer said Republican National Committee lawyers have advised the party it can’t scrub the county meetings. When asked if the state had sought a reprieve, he wrote “We are following the guidance we were given.”

“The RNC has allotted flexibility to state parties given the extraordinary circumstances surrounding coronavirus, but ultimately it is up to each state party to set its own schedule for these particular types of meetings,” said RNC spokesperson Ellie Hockenbury

Some other states are pushing back party meetings. The Missouri Republican Party has canceled county caucuses. Instead, county Republican committees will meet by phone on April 4 to vote on slates of delegates and alternates to congressional district and state conventions. The Texas GOP said this week it intends to move its state convention from May to July, pending approval by the state party committee

Not everything is going on as planned. Some county parties have been kicked out of their original venues. Cobb County, the suburban Atlanta county which elects more delegates than any other to the state party convention, was going to meet in a church. Now it will meet at the smaller party office.

“The show has to go on,” said Cobb County Republican Chairman Jason Shepherd. “What we’ve been trying to do is limit attendance as much as possible.”

Shepherd said he’s going to email delegate slates in advance for feedback, but said some people who may be unhappy with those selections may show up seeking to change the slates.

“There are people who will say ‘I’m an alternate, but I want to be a delegate,’ or ‘I want to challenge delegate so-and-so,’” Shepherd said.

Fears about coronavirus and the COVID-19 respiratory disease that it causes could continue to be an issue for the party on April 18, when it’s scheduled to host 14 separate congressional district conventions, as well as May 29 and 30, when the state convention is scheduled for suburban Atlanta.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

A few counties already held their conventions last week T.J. Dearman, chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party northeast of Atlanta, said about 10 people came.

“We were telling people they didn’t have to come,” Dearman said,

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories