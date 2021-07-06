Dole, Roberts back Kansas AG Schmidt in 2022 governor’s race

by: The Associated Press

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt answers questions during an Associated Press interview in his office, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas political icons Bob Dole and Pat Roberts have endorsed Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor in 2022.

The announcement Tuesday came as Schmidt worked to solidify support among fellow Republicans early enough to blunt a serious primary challenge from former Gov. Jeff Colyer.

The 97-year-old Dole is a former U.S. Senate majority leader and the 1996 GOP presidential nominee. The 85-year-old Roberts served four terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring early this year.

Both Dole and Roberts said Schmidt can defeat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the November election. Colyer has questioned whether Schmidt is truly a conservative.

