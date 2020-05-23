Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose Bill seeks to get meals to medically vulnerable seniors

The Official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook for 2020 over pages of a Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General report, are shown, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Washington. A government watchdog tells The Associated Press it will launch a nationwide audit that may shed light on how seniors’ personal Medicare information is getting to telemarketers, raising concerns about fraud and waste. An official with the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says the audit will be announced next week. (AP Photos/Wayne Partlow)

BOSTON (AP) – A bill that would establish a Medicare pilot program to address the link between diet, chronic illness, and senior health has been introduced by a bipartisan group including U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern.

The Massachusetts Democrat said the bill would ensure nutritious meals reach medically vulnerable seniors in their homes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping build a more resilient health care system.

Other lawmakers backing the measure include Republican U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski of Indiana and Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine.

Medicare Parts A and B provide no coverage for medically tailored meals.

LATEST STORIES: