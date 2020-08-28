Ex-girlfriend: Kansas House candidate was abusive last year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former girlfriend says she was slapped and choked in late December by a 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who has admitted to abusive online behavior toward girls when he was younger.

Taylor Passow told The Kansas City Star and The Topeka Capital-Journal that she stopped seeing Aaron Coleman in January, before he launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination in a Kansas City, Kansas, district. Coleman narrowly won the Aug. 4 primary.

Coleman has admitted on Facebook that allegations of revenge porn and online harassment targeting several middle-school girls were true but said his actions were that of a troubled 14-year-old. Passow said Coleman was abusive to her last year. 

